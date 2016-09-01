Wedding rings stolen during Heckmondwike burglary

Two silver weddings rings were stolen from a Heckmondwike home after burglars forced open a window.

The suspects used pillowcases from the victim’s bed to carry away several items of jewellery, including the rings.

Police today appeal for witnesses to the burglary in New North Road on August 20.

It happened some time between 3.30pm and 9pm.

The ladies wedding ring had distinctive octagonal edges.

Other items stolen included a Sandoz Caractere Collection man’s watch with black Titanium strap and some £80 in cash.

PC Nicole Rubio-Senior, of Kirklees CID, said: “This incident was extremely distressing for the victim and we are hoping by appealing to the public we will be able to reunite these items with their rightful owner.

“I would like to ask anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or has been offered any items for sale, matching the above description to contact the police to assist us with our enquiries.”

Contact PC Rubio-Senior at Kirklees CID, via 101 quoting reference 13160359435.

Anyone with information can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

