Man, 36, taken to hospital after assault in Batley

A man was taken to hospital after an assault in Batley last night (Thursday).
Police were called to Warwick Road, at around 10.40pm over reports a man had been assaulted.
The 36-year-old victim was taken to hospital.
Posts on social media had suggested the attack was a stabbing.
But a West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said there were "not believed to be any weapons involved in the incident".
A cordon was in place on the road while investigators were at the scene.
The road has since reopened.
