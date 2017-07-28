Man, 36, taken to hospital after assault in Batley

Have your say

A man was taken to hospital after an assault in Batley last night (Thursday).

Police were called to Warwick Road, at around 10.40pm over reports a man had been assaulted.

The 36-year-old victim was taken to hospital.

Posts on social media had suggested the attack was a stabbing.

But a West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said there were "not believed to be any weapons involved in the incident".

A cordon was in place on the road while investigators were at the scene.

The road has since reopened.