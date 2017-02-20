Man plummets to his death from car park roof

A man from Liversedge has died after plummeting from the roof of a multi-storey car park during a busy shopping morning.

The man, who has not been named but was in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday morning just after 11am.

It happened at the bus station car park, Upperhead Row, in Huddersfield town centre.

Forensic officers cordoned off the scene and put up a white forensic tent.

Police have said enquiries are ongoing.