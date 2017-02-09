Mill plan is the start of big things in Batley

The latest phase in the redevelopment of the Blakeridge Mills complex has been given the go-ahead.

Former mill buildings, dating back to 1845, will be converted to form 104 new apartments, a gym and swimming pool.

Binks Developments Limited drew up the latest plans for the site, just outside Batley town centre, after supermarket Netto withdrew its proposal to bring 44 jobs to the development last year. They were approved at a meeting of Kirklees Council’s Strategic Planning Committee last week.

Andrew Marsden, chairman of the Batley Business Association, welcomed the decision and said he looked forward to the next stage of the renovation.

“Blakeridge Mills is an amazing complex,” he said.

“It is bringing people into the town which can only be a good thing, certainly from a trade point of view as it’s helping to regenerate the high street and grow local businesses.

“The developers have taken what was at the end of the day a derelict eyesore and turned it into an amazing development that is benefitting Batley.”

Coun Shabir Pandor, for Batley West, added: “The complex had been empty for many, many years and I am sure everybody in Batley will say they wanted it completely regenerated.

“It is really positive that the developer Richard Binks is doing this and doing something that will create housing, help to regenerate the town centre and bring in footfall.”

Mr Binks said work on the leisure facilities, which will be for use by residents, will start next week. Around 90 tradesmen will be employed for the latest phase of the conversion, which will take about a year to complete. And the whole Blakeridge Mills site will provide homes for 700 people once the redevelopment is finished.

Mr Binks said: “We are so proud to have saved the iconic buildings. This is the start of big things for Batley.”