Monarch plane gives poignant 'wing wave' as it leaves Leeds Bradford Airport for the final time

A pilot said goodbye to collapsed airline Monarch in poignant fashion as his plane left its base for the final time.

Monarch's Airbus A320, registered G-ZBAR, was pictured taking off from its former home at Leeds Bradford Airport today.

This sequence of images shows the pilot tipping the plane's wing in a farewell gesture

As the plane became airborne, the pilot performed a 'wing wave' manoeuvre in a farewell gesture.

The aircraft was bound for Shannon in Ireland. The majority of Monarch's 35-strong fleet are likely to be leased or sold to other airlines.

Around 60 jobs at Leeds Bradford Airport were lost after the Monarch brand entered administration.

Photos by Andrew Easby.