Monk enjoys first win as Leeds United boss

Second half goals from strikers Marcus Antonsson and Chris Wood earned Garry Monk his first win as Leeds United boss as the Whites emerged with a 2-0 success over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

After a tight first half a superb move saw Leeds break the deadlock just after the hour mark when Antonsson finished off a length of the field break after Alex Mowatt had made a block in his own box.

Wood then sealed the points five minutes from time as he put away Kemar Roofe’s cross.

Head coach Monk made four changes from the side that drew with Fulham in midweek, bringing Liam Bridcutt into midfield after his transfer from Sunderland and replacing Pablo Hernandez, Kalvin Phillips and Stuart Dallas with Ronaldo Vieira, Hadi Sacko and Mowatt.

Leeds began brightly, but it was Rob Green forced to make the first save to deny Ross Wallace, who shot from the edge of the box.

Fernando Forestieri shot wide from distance before Jack Hunt’s cross was headed wide by Alemen Abdi.

A mix-up between Liam Cooper and Charlie Taylor presented another opportunity to the hosts only for Forestieri to drag his shot wide.

Forestieri then raced clear and rounded Green, but his shot was headed off the line by Cooper.

United came more into the game and Wood was free in the box, but headed wide from Mowatt’s cross.

The Whites then missed a great chance soon after when Vieira’s terrific pass set Sacko away. He rounded keeper Kieren Westwood only to lose control of the ball as it ran out of play.

Leeds were enjoying a good spell and Antonsson went close with a shot from outside the area before Wood saw a volley blocked following a good run and cross by Sacko.

Wednesday came within a whisker of taking the lead, though, just before half-time as Abdi’s free-kick hit the crossbar.

Leeds started the second half well as Wood’s shot was deflected just wide.

Sacko hit a shot over before the deadlock was finally broken when Mowatt’s block led to Taylor racing out of defence. He found Wood, who played in Sacko with Luke Ayling bursting alongside on the overlap. The duo played a lovely one-two and Sacko’s cross was perfect for Antonsson to put the ball in the net for a goal of high quality.

Wednesday almost equalised within a minute as Green had to save from close range to deny Gary Hooper.

They put some pressure on in a bid to level, but Hooper hit a shot over from outside the area and Green saved at two attempts from Forestieri.

Hooper fired wide again after, but United were still a threat as sub Souleymane Doukara went close with a shot.

It was Leeds who scored a second when another of the subs, Roofe, crossed well for Wood to produce a calm finish for his third goal of the season.

This was the game breaker and it was United who went closest to another goal as Sacko fired wide and Taylor’s curling shot was off target.

Match facts

Sheffield Wednesday 0

Leeds United 2

(Antonsson 63, Wood 85)

Saturday, August 20, 2016

EFL Championship

Attendance: 29,075.

Wednesday: Westwood, Pudil, Lees, Hutchinson, Lee, Abdi (Hooper 45), Hunt (Buckley 72), Wallace (Jones 64), Bannan, Forestieri, Fletcher.

Leeds: Green, Ayling, Bartley, Cooper, Taylor, Bridcutt, Vieira, Mowatt (Roofe 77), Sacko (Phillips 87), Antonsson (Doukara 69), Wood.

Referee: Simon Hooper.