Morrisons recalls beef slices over listeria fears

Supermarket Morrisons has recalled one of its meat-based products over concerns it may cause flu-like symptoms among vulnerable people.

The retailer has asked customers who bought its 150g Ready to Eat Peppered Beef Slices to return them, after the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said they are contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

The product has a use-by date of February 21 2017

Symptoms caused by the bug can be similar to flu and include a high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

In rare cases the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications such as meningitis.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years old, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

The company has provided point-of-sale notices to all stores and market stalls that were supplied with the contaminated product.

The FSA said: "If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

No other Morrisons products are involved.

A Morrisons spokesman said: "Our routine testing has identified the presence of low levels of Listeria in this product.

"We are asking all customers who have bought this use by date of this product not to consume it and to return it to their nearest Morrisons store where they will receive a full refund."