Mosque open day is a chance for learning

The Salfia Centre and Mosque in Dewsbury is one of more than 150 mosques around the country which will open their doors to the community on Sunday.

The centre is taking part in the third annual national #VisitMyMosque initiative and is inviting people to visit to gain an insight into the day-to-day goings on inside the Muslim centre of worship.

Organised by the Muslim Council of Britain, the #VisitMyMosque day aims to provide a platform for Muslims to reach out to their community and promote a greater understanding of Islam.

Event organiser Kaushar Tai said: “There is such a great need to address fear and mistrust and what this programme enables us to do is to talk together.

“This is especially important following the attacks on mosques in Texas and Canada.

“These should not be allowed to divide us and we should be able to take a chance like this to open up and learn from one another.”

The council said visitors are encouraged to ask questions they may have about Muslims and the faith of Islam.

The Safia Centre and Mosque, on Stoney Bank Street, will be open to visitors from 11am until 4pm.

There will also be an opportunity to taste Asian food.