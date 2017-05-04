Motorcyclist dies after collision with tree in Huddersfield

A rider died after the motorcycle he was travelling on collided with a tree in Huddersfield.

The crash happened at around 5.15pm yesterday (Wednesday), off Ponker Lane, Skelmanthorpe.

Police said the yellow Suzuki GSXR motorcycle was travelling towards Shelley Woodhouse Lane before it crossed onto the opposite side of the road and was in collision with a tree.

The rider, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics a short time after the crash.

Sergeant Ann Drury, of West Yorkshire Police's Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: "We urgently need to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or anyone who saw the motorbike driving in the area prior to the collision taking place.

"We would also like to speak to the driver of a small green hatchback car - possibly a Micra - that was in the area at the time, as we believe they may have information that is valuable to the investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 1398 of May 3.