Motorway link could be built in the next decade

Work to build the long-awaited relief road between the M1 and M62 could start in the next 10 years, according to a council transport chief who says it would bring huge financial rewards for Kirklees and beyond.

The government rejected a funding application last month to help to build the route between the motorways which would cut through the heart of West Yorkshire.

Backed by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority - a collaboration of the region’s main councils - the scheme was not among 12 across Britain selected for investment.

Despite the setback, it has not deterred Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for transport and the economy, Coun Peter McBride, who said: “It was disappointing, but the fact it’s got West Yorkshire backing is important, it shows that in the structure in West Yorkshire it’s a major priority, it elevates it.

“The scheme remains a priority and if we could have this built, it would resolve a lot of problems. It’s a timescale thing, but I’d hope we’re looking at the next 10 years to start.”

Plans for the much-needed link road have been mooted for more than three decades.

Supporters say it would help cut congestion, providing a link to the more remote parts of West Yorkshire and attracting investment.

Coun McBride says the plans have been developed and the route is likely to be a dualled A-road running between J40 on the M1, at Flushdyke, to J25 of the M62 near Brighouse.

The exact route is yet to be drawn up for fear of affecting property prices of houses nearby, although it is likely run close to Mirfield and Dewsbury Moor.

But Coun McBride insists any fall in house value would be temporary.

He said: “The exact plan has not been drawn up because we don’t want blight an area unnecessarily, like we’ve seen with the HS2 plans.

“But if it is built, it would become a very attractive proposition, it would add to the values of properties in the area, not just from a Kirklees point of view, but from Bradford, Calderdale and Wakefield authorities’.

“It would be a huge benefit for Wakefield because Horbury could become a very attractive area, with parts being developed for housing.”