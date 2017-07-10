MP’s Jobcentre closure protest

A decision to close Batley Jobcentre has been slammed by MP Tracy Brabin.

The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed by way of a written statement that Batley Jobcentre is going to close, alongside tens of others across the country.

It follows an announcement by the Government to close one in ten Jobcentres earlier this year. The DWP statement said: “Some smaller jobcentres will merge with larger ones, and others will be co-located within local government premises.”

Services currently provided by Batley Jobcentre will be moved to Dewsbury Jobcentre. The DWP committed to a public consultation for offices over three miles and 20 minutes away by public transport. There was no public consultation on the proposal to close Batley Jobcentre as the proposed move to merge with Dewsbury Jobcentre as it is is approximately 1.9 miles away and 19 minutes by public transport, the Department claims.

Ms Brabin said: “The confirmation Batley Jobcentre is closing is deeply disappointing to me and the hundreds who rely on it to find work.

“This Government has let us down once again. They haven’t listened to the concerns of local people and even refused to hold an individual consultation into the impact of this closure. Residents will rightly draw the conclusion that by closing our Jobcentre they aren’t interested in helping the people of Batley and Spen find decent and secure work.”

She said the DWP still had questions to answer including how they were going to support job seekers travelling to other centres and what provision would be put in place to enable constituents to still access the internet to look for work.