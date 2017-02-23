National award for ‘loyal’ Amelia

A Gomersal student has scooped a national award celebrating her academic success at Kirklees College.

Amelia Grey, 21, won a British Education Award in the Vocational category for the North West, North East, Humberside and Yorkshire and West Midlands areas.

Students from across the UK attended the inaugural British Education Awards ceremony in London which was held to honour their academic and extracurricular achievements.

Twenty-three winners were announced at the ceremony and prizes were handed to students across the full spectrum of subjects ranging from engineering to cookery.

After four years at Kirklees College, with distinctions at all levels, Amelia has moved to study BsC Equine Science and Welfare management at Glyndwr University in North Wales.

She has worked hard to overcome many challenges, having been born with congenital cataracts and nystagmus.

As well as her academic achievement at college Amelia was also a course representative and was disability officer on the Students’ Union committee.

Susan Wood from the Visual Impairment Support Team at Kirklees College nominated Amelia for the College Outstanding Learner Success Awards back in 2015 where she won the Full Time Learner of the Year Award.

Susan said: “Amelia is gregarious, loyal and determined and creates her own opportunities. We have certainly seen first-hand how her life has changed and we have no doubt will continue to do so.

“We were honoured to have the opportunity to support Amelia through her journey at Kirklees College. We wish her well in her chosen career and take delight in knowing that we have played a small part in her success.”