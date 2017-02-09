New ambassador reaches out to the Asian community

A new ambassador from Batley is helping to open up Huddersfield Town Association Football Club to the Asian community.

Mohammed Bhana has set up initiatives, including match day posters written in Hindi and Urdu, to attract new fans to the club.

Alongside boosting attendance numbers for the club it is hoped his appointment will help unite communities throughout Kirklees through a love for the game.

Mr Bhana said: “I don’t know any other club that has actively reached out to the Asian community in such a way, most teams do nothing at all from what I can see.

“There’s no need to support a club from another part of the country when you have one on your doorstep that you can get involved with.”

HTAFC Commercial Director Sean Jarvis added his hopes that other communities will take the club’s invitation to join them.

Mr Jarvis said: “I don’t care if you are from Mars or whether you are Polish or Asian. The club will listen to fans, regardless of their background.”