New Home Bargains store to bring 50 jobs

A new Home Bargains shop will open in Cleckheaton this weekend, creating up to 50 new jobs for the community.

The company says it has invested around £600,000 on the development, which will be officially launched at 8am on Saturday.

A day-long celebration will follow, including a special appearance of children’s character Stuart the Minion from films Minions and Despicable Me at 11am.

And volunteers from Yorkshire Air Ambulance will be raising awareness of the work of the charity and service, which will be supported by the store.

Joe Morris, operations director at Home Bargains, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching our first store in Cleckheaton and look forward to welcoming new customers through the doors.”

The retailer, which has taken over the former Netto unit on Northgate, will offer a range of products including homeware, healthy and beauty essentials, food and drink.