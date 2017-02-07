New ‘wild’ playground is approved

A playground aimed at developing children’s “sense of adventure” is to be created at Dewsbury Country Park.

Planners approved Kirklees Council’s application to create a ‘Wild Play Zone’ at the Park Road site in Ravensthorpe.

A statement put forward by Hyrstmount Junior School reads: “It’s hoped the design and location of the Wild Play Zone will help develop children’s confidence and sense of adventure, and encourage them to explore the wider natural environment of Dewsbury Country Park.”

The design of the playground, which was shared with schools, community groups and parents of young children, favours “natural materials and earth mounds over traditional play equipment”.

Features to be included at the former land-fill site will be those used for climbing, balancing, jumping, sliding and den building.

Boothroyd Primary Academy principal Kyrstie Joslin said: “The overwhelming majority of children thought this was a brilliant idea and were very excited about the possibility of it being so near.”