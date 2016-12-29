NEW YEAR MESSAGE: Mayor of Kirklees addresses readers

I want to wish everyone a Happy New Year with an emphasis on supporting each other.

I would like to encourage local people to take inspiration from some of the dozens of charities and organisations I’ve had the pleasure of visiting so far in my Mayoral year.

The events that I have attended have been varied and diverse but without exception, each one has involved people who want to improve the area they live in, either commercially or socially.

I have been astounded and delighted to see that there is an awful lot of good work taking place across Kirklees.

This small army of volunteers really care for their community and those that need their help.

With this spirit of selfless giving we have much to be proud of in Kirklees.

Both Carol and I have been amazed and touched by the generosity of local people as they support the many organisations and charities that need our help.

This support comes in many forms, from monetary donations to giving up their time and expertise freely.

This includes the support I have seen for my chosen charity The Royal British Legion.

These are difficult times we are living in and we must all work together to ensure that the most vulnerable in our society are cared for and looked after to the best of our ability.

I am keen to help promote the efforts of any community or business organisation looking to improve the way we live in Kirklees.

I would like to encourage any organisation or business that thinks they would benefit from this support to contact the Mayor’s Office.

Happy New Year!