North Kirklees weekend entertainment listings

FRIDAY

Music

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Crown of Lights Band Night, doors open 8pm. Free entry.

Millbridge WMC, Liversedge: Slade UK World’s No1 Slade Tribute Band. Tickets £5.

Wickham Arms, Cleckheaton: Superior jazz band (traditional), 8.30pm. Free entry.

Brighton Street WMC, Heckmondwike: Rock and roll music, 8pm-11pm.

Events

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield: Invincible. A riotously funny kitchen sink drama written by the self-described ‘Ayckbourn’s darker, younger brother’ –Torben Betts. Emily and Oliver decide to open their doors and invite next door neighbours Dawn and Alan into their new home. Over the course of a disastrous evening of olives, anchovies, Karl Marx and abstract art, class and culture collide where the consequences are as tragic as they are hilarious. Main Stage: 7.30pm,Tickets: £10-18.

Batley Town Hall: A Chorus Line. 7.30pm.

Museums

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Fairy Tales and Fantasy Immerse yourself in a Pantomime world of magic and mystery at Abbey House Museum’s latest exhibition.

Lotherton Hall, Leeds: Fashionable Yorkshire. Explore the history of fashion through the clothes and personal stories of a selection of Yorkshire women.

Batley Art Gallery, Batley: Dewsbury Arts Group Spring Exhibition.

Community

Howlands, School Street, Dewsbury: individual art and crafts, 9.30am-noon and 12.30pm-4pm. Contact 01924 463693 for more details.

SATURDAY

Music

Batley Irish Nash: Dean Torkington. The Legends of rock come to the Nash as Dean brings the music of Elton John,Meatloaf and many more to keep you entertained.

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Jamie Amsboro - versatile vocalist.

Old Bank WMC, Mirfield: Re-Mix (Male/Female Vocal Instrumental Duo).

Events

Batley Town Hall: A Chorus Line. Broadway hopefuls try out for their next big job, little do they know Director Zach, is looking at more than just their dance skills, as they delve into their past and how they got to their dancing career. 7.30pm.

Comedy

HiFi Club, Leeds: The Comedy Sessions.

community

Cleckheaton Library: Lego workshop, aimed at children aged 5-12, free, 11am-1pm.

Museums

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Fairy Tales and Fantasy Immerse yourself in a Pantomime world of magic and mystery at Abbey House Museum’s latest exhibition.

Batley Art Gallery, Batley: Dewsbury Arts Group Spring Exhibition.

SUNDAY

Music

Batley Irish Nash: Ricky Graham. Top class entertainer.

Batley Irish Nash: Rob Stevens’ Karaoke 5pm.

Batley Irish Nash: David Walkington, Personality Male Vocalist 8.30pm.

The Central Club, Batley: Live Jazz with The Reg Hargreaves Trio and guest singer, noon-4pm.

Community

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Bingo 2-5pm.

Millbridge WMC, Liversedge: Bingo 9pm.

Museums

Lotherton Hall, Leeds: Fashionable Yorkshire. Explore the history of fashion through the clothes and personal stories of a selection of Yorkshire women.

Events

First Direct Arena, Leeds: Kings Of Leon. Kings of Leon are playing their first UK arena tour in two years following the release of their seventh studio album, ‘Walls’. Don’t miss this incredible band performing live. 7.30pm.

Various venues, Slaithwaite: Slaithwaite Moonraking Festival 2017. Festival lasts from February 19-25 and includes lantern-making workshops, film and food. 9.30am.

Leeds United Elland Road Ground, Leeds: Valentine Fun Fair. The UKs biggest mobile fun park with over 26 spectacular attractions returns to Leeds. The biggest rides will be the 33 metre Observation Wheel plus a full size Roller Coaster, a Big Apple Coaster and the Top Scan. This is in addition to all the family favourites such as the Dodgems and the Waltzer’s. 1pm.



