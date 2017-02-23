Jamie Oliver pranked in Yorkshire for return of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Two radio presenters went undercover in Harrogate to help prank celebrity chef Jamie Oliver for the return of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Jumping at the chance to feature in the Geordie duo’s stunt and hidden footage show, Stray FM presenters Beth Parsons and Christopher Dean will now appear when it returns this weekend on ITV.

Beth said: “One of the most bizarre phone calls I ever received – “Hello, this is ITV, would Stray FM like to be involved in a hidden camera TV show?

“It was a privilege to be involved in such an exciting moment, and Chris, Dan, Tom and I who were on scene were on tenterhooks hoping it would all go well.

“Luckily it did, and it was great to find out the Ant, Dec and Jamie are all genuinely lovely blokes.”

Chris added: “We got the call to be part of an Ant n Dec hidden camera stunt on Jamie Oliver…which meant absolute secrecy in the build-up in case he caught a sniff that something wasn’t right…and I was told beforehand by his management that he is VERY particular, so that just made me more nervous that he’d smell a rat.

“But I think I manged to keep my cool during our part of the stunt, whilst ITV producers were talking in my ear...and keep a straight face.

“Being honest, it was all a bit surreal but I was so pleased that Ant n Dec, and Jamie Oliver were all so normal and cool.”

Saturday Night Takeaway is back on our screens this Saturday at 7pm.