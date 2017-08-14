Over 1,500 ale lovers flock to village for beer fest

This year’s Bobtown Beer Festival attracted over 1,500 punters - and organisers are keen to build on the event’s success in 2018.

Ale lovers flocked to Roberttown Community Centre last month and worked their way through 47 barrels of ale and 17 kegs of cider at the annual get-together.

And there was plenty to raise a toast to for the organisers as the bumper turnout ensured a five-figure total raised for local charities.

Malcolm Firth, one of the organisers behind the event, said: “The turnout was approximately 1,600 people who travelled from near and far.

“We also had 24 sponsors which is the highest we’ve ever had. It was a very successful day and the total raised for charities is £10,000.”

That money will be spread across 14 groups and will be presented at a special social evening on Saturday, September 2 at the New Inn.

Malcolm added: “It was our busiest year since we first staged it in 2010 but we will always stage it at the community centre.

“Plans are already underway for next year, with a provisional date of July 28 set.”