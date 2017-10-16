PC gives vital talk on knife crime in Dewsbury

Police highlighted the dangers of knife crime at an educational talk in Dewsbury.

The talk was given to a group of Madrassah pupils from the Faizan-E-Madina Jamia Mosque by PC Peter Whitehouse, a Police Youth Services officer.

Through his talk, the youngsters learned about peer pressure at high school and how it can often lead to under-age smoking and in some cases tempts individuals to get involved with bad company such as violent gangs.

PC Whitehouse also advised the children to be careful whilst playing video games, due to the violent nature of certain games.

Mosque leader Zamir Ahmed said: “We felt it was important to discuss with the children the harmful consequences kinfe crime and also gun crime by inviting PC Peter Whitehouse.

“PC Whitehouse has become a familiar face for the kids, both in our schools and in our mosques.

“We want to use the Faizan-E-Madina Jamia Mosque to educate our children, to make their minds alert and be pro-active on the dangers of gun and knife crime, as well as to help improve their quality of life for the future.

“Our aim at the mosque is to help these kids turn into good, law-abiding citizens.”

The talk on gun and knife crime was organised as a partnership between Faizan-E-Madina Jamia Mosque, the Kirklees Faith Network, the Dewsbury Moor Big Local, and West Yorkshire Police.