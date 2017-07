A pub quiz performance with a cabaret twist has taken place in local pubs across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.

Creative Scene’s The Local presented It’s Your Round, by Scary Little Girls, which sees landlady Pat Pinch host a pub quiz with a difference. Locals at the Navigation pub in Mirfield enjoyed the performance by Rebecca Mordan, as Pat. The move to bring live performance into pubs was also welcomed by landlord Joel Graham, of Dewsbury real ale pub The Leggers Inn.