Plaque plan for grammar boys

Two celebrated Dewsbury-born mathematicians could be honoured with a pair of blue heritage plaques at the town’s railway station.

Wheelwright Grammar School pupils the Tom Kilburn and Leslie Fox made big contributions to the fields of computer science and numerical analysis respectively.

Applicant Michael Heylings said: “Tom Kilburn was a world-renown pioneer computer engineer who commuted in the 1940s by train from Dewsbury to Manchester University from this station. “Leslie Fox became Oxford University’s first professor of numerical analysis, using computer technology pioneered by Mr Kilburn, and promoted industrial collaboration between universities and British industry.” After long careers Mr Kikburn died aged 79 in 2001 and Mr Fox aged 73. in 1992.