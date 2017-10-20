Police appeal after Bradford shooting

A man has suffered a leg wound after being shot in Bradford.

Police were called to Undercliffe Street shortly before 2pm today following a report of gunshots.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and found a male in his twenties with a leg wound.

“The injury is not believed to be life threatening and he has been taken to hospital for further treatment.

“Enquiries are continuing at the scene although the injury is believed to be consistent with that of a firearms discharge.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Bradford CID on 101, quoting log 984 of today.”

Officers said the gunshots had not been fired outside of mosque, which had been reported elsewhere.