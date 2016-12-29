Police issue warning to New Year revellers

Drugs dogs have been out on patrol in pubs and clubs in Pontefract and Castleford.

Police have been working to tackle drug and drink-fuelled anti-social behaviour across the district.

They have undertaken extra patrols, carried out drugs swabbing and made taxi and licencing checks since launching the initiative, to help make nights out safer, in October.

And officers have urged partygoers not to let a night on the town end with a night in the cells as they continue the operation into the new year.

Chief Inspector Richard Close of Wakefield Police, said: “With the party season now in full swing those using the night time economy can be assured extra police officers will continue to patrol at key times around bars and clubs to help improve safety.

“We will also have a particular focus on young and potentially vulnerable residents, to try and encourage them to enjoy themselves in a safe manner and not put themselves at risk.”

The night-time operation most recently saw officers make arrests for possession of Class A drugs, drunk and disorderly behaviour and public order offences.

Chief Superintendent Mabs Hussain, District Commander of Wakefield Police urged revellers to have fun and stay safe.

He said: “This operation has been targeted at making what are popular and already safe places, safer for all by addressing isolated issues connected to illegal drugs and alcohol related disorder.

“Those going out over the festive period should be advised officers will be continuing to make quick, proactive arrests if trouble occurs so the advice is clear.

“Enjoy yourselves but please do so in the right spirit and don’t risk your night out ending on a sour note.”