Police probe after young girl fights off man in ‘suspicious incident’ in Dewsbury

A young girl bravely fought off a man who grabbed hold of her in the street today in West Yorkshire.

The 12-year-old was approached by the man in Russell Street in the Westborough area of Dewsbury just after 2pm.

She screamed and kicked the man, causing him to let her go. He was then seen driving away from the area in a black panel van.

Police have confirmed that the incident is being treated as “suspicious”.

The man is described as Asian, skinny and in his 30s. He was wearing black clothing, including a hoody and jeans.

Kirklees District CID’s Det Insp Mark Walker said tonight: “While we understand that this incident may cause some concern in the wider community, we would stress that this appears to be an isolated incident and the motives behind this man’s actions are unclear.

“We would urge anyone who witnessed this incident, saw this man in the area or saw anything suspicious which could help our ongoing enquiries to please call Kirklees CID via 101 quoting log number 878 of February 21.”