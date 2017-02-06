Police renew appeal for witnesses after fatal collision in Dewsbury

Police have made a fresh appeal for information after a 54-year-old woman was killed in a collision in Dewsbury.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision on Bradford Road at about 10.10am on Saturday .

It happened under the railway bridge near the Lidl supermarket after a white BMW 420 coupe collided with street furniture, a parked van and a 54-year-old pedestrian.

Despite receiving medical attention, the woman passed away at the scene from her injuries.

She has not yet been named by police, although she is understood to live locally.

Sergeant Carl Quinn said: "We are continuing to investigate this fatal collision and are very much continuing to appeal for witnesses.

"I would like to speak with anyone who saw the collision or the manner in which the BMW was being driven in the moments leading up to it."

Bradford Road was closed for investigation work and re-opened during the afternoon.

Three men - two aged 21 and one aged 20 - were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

They have now been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone who has information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101.