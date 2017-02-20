Poll: Is it wrong to label some dog breeds as dangerous?

The RSPCA says breed specific legislation is failing to protect public safety and has resulted in the destruction of hundreds of dogs deemed dangerous because of they way they look.
After West Yorkshire Police hosted a conference on the issue of dangerous dogs earlier today, we ask whether you agree with the RSPCA's campaign.
Read more on today's conference and the latest figures for West Yorkshire here: Force hosts dangerous dogs conference amid "rising public concern"
