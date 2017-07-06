Pupils parade through town in memory of Jo Cox

One thousand pupils from schools in Batley and Birstall took part in a parade through the town’s centre in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox.

Led by a samba band, the pupils, from 22 different schools, took part in events to celebrate the things people have in common. The parade was followed by speeches from pupils and Mrs Cox’s sister, Kim Leadbeater, and activities at Batley Bulldogs’ stadium.

Church leaders and children walking in Batley for a march in memory of Jo Cox

The parade followed numerous other events that were held on and around June 16, which marked the anniversary of Jo Cox’s murder in which people around the country celebrated her legacy.