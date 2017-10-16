Quest to find top young chef

Budding young chefs across Kirklees are being invited to enter a prestigious cooking competition.

Kirklees College has launched its successful Young Chef of the Year baking competition for the fifth year in a row to find aspiring young chefs and provide them with guidance and encouragement towards a cooking career.

It is open to all students in years nine to 11 in Kirklees and entrants are challenged to create four portions of a restaurant-style dessert and sweet sauce.

Last year’s competition was won by Amelia Garbutt, who made crème brulee with raspberry coulis and a tuile stack.

Judge Sally Russum said: “It’s a great competition and the young chefs are of such a high standard and show impressive levels of professionalism.

“It is a pleasure to support both the young people, and the college.”

The closing date for entry forms is 12pm on March 20, 2018. To enter the competition, email schoolsliaison@kirkleescollege.ac.uk.