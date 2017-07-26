Relatives of man found dead in Low Moor home asked to come forward

Coroners in Bradford are appealing for information to help trace the relatives of a Low Moor man who has died.

Colin Barton, who aged 71, was found dead at home off Edward Turner Close on Monday. He died of natural causes.

It is thought that Mr Barton may have a brother also from the Bradford area.

Anyone with information about the relatives of Mr Barton should contact Coroner's Officer Sam Cariss on 01274 373 721.