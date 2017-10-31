Search

Remembrance Gardens dedicated at Cleckheaton and Dewsbury

Cleckheaton Town Hall, where one of the Gardens of Remembrance will be dedicated on Monday
Two Gardens of Remembrance will be dedicated next week.

At Cleckheaton on Monday, November 6, there is a service of dedication of a Garden of Remembrance outside the Town Hall at 11am, and on Wednesday, November 8, a procession assembles at Dewsbury Town Hall at 10.45am to process to Longcauseway for dedication of a Garden of Remembrance at 11am.

