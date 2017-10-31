Remembrance Gardens dedicated at Cleckheaton and Dewsbury

Two Gardens of Remembrance will be dedicated next week.

At Cleckheaton on Monday, November 6, there is a service of dedication of a Garden of Remembrance outside the Town Hall at 11am, and on Wednesday, November 8, a procession assembles at Dewsbury Town Hall at 10.45am to process to Longcauseway for dedication of a Garden of Remembrance at 11am.

See page seven for a list of Remembrance Sunday, November 12, events.