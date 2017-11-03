Remembrance in Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, Mirfield, Birkenshaw - events through week include special dedications

Throughout the week some additional services have been held and some events other than the main Remembrance Sunday parades are taking place on Saturday and Sunday, November 11 - Armistice Day itself - and 12.

In Dewsbury an Armistice Day service will follow the midweek event held on Wednesday, November 8, when a procession from Dewsbury Town Hall to Longcauseway at 11am for the dedication of a Garden of Remembrance there, with refreshments afterwards at Dewsbury Town Hall.

Those wishing to attend the Saturday, November 11, Armistice Day Service should gather on Longcauseway at 10.50am for brief service at 11am.

Events at Cleckheaton also included, on Monday, November 6, the dedication of a Garden of Remembrance outside Cleckheaton at 11am on Monday, November 6.

On Armistice Day, Saturday, November 11, the will be a service of remembrance at Cleckheaton Memorial Park war memorial at 11am.

In Mirfield on Armistice Day, Saturday, November 11, gather at 10.30am for short service at Ings Grove Park at 10.45am.

Then on Remembrance Sunday, November 12, there will be an additional service at East Bierley and Birkenshaw to dedicate Birkenshaw War Memorial at St Paul’s Church at 9.30am. Afterwards the parade musters in front of the Community Hall for march off at 10.10am through Birkenshaw on Bradford Road to Cenotaph on South View Road, East Bierley, where an act of remembrance begins at 10.40 am.

l Specially-designed buses donning poppies in support of the armed services will be seen in our part of West Yorkshire.

Arriva North East and Torkshire, which runs bus services in Dewsbury as well as Leeds and Wakefield, unveiled 12 “Poppy Buses” which will be seen on our roads in the run-up to, and through, Remembrance weekend.

A bus featuring giant poppies and artwork in support of the Royal British Legion on its exterior has been put into circulation at each of the company’s depots in the region.

The buses will be running until Monday, November 13.

Additionally, the company will also be supporting the RBL by transporting servicemen and women to remembrance events across the region.

Danielle Neighbour, community fundraising manager for the RBL, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Arriva for their support of this year’s Poppy Appeal and the parades they have agreed to transport soldiers to.”