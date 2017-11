American comedian Rich Hall is coming to Cleckheaton Town Hall next summer for an intimate evening of comedy in its 400 seat theatre.

Tickets are on sale now for Rich Hall’s Hoedown, on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at £17 plus £1 booking fee. Expect stand-up, improvised ballads and a good time had by all. Book via https://tickets.kirklees.gov.uk or call 01484 225755.