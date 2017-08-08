Road repairs to end of month following Cleckheaton water burst damage to sewer

A main route linking Cleckheaton with Chain Bar junction will be closed to traffic while serious road repairs are carried out following a water burst.

The burst, which happened last Thursday, August 3, has damaged a stretch of sewer and Yorkshire Water estimnate it could be Bank Holiday Monday, August 28, before it re-opens although they are working at the site and will try to open it sooner if possible, said a spokesman.

The Cleckheaton water which has affected the main Bradford Road. Picture: Cathryn Elsey

Tom Underwood at Yorkshire Water said that due to the extent of the damage an extensive excavation would be required to repair damage and then resurface the road.

“Due to the extent of the damage caused to a 15 metre stretch of sewer on Bradford Road we anticipate that the road will remain closed until Monday, August 28, but we will do our best to re-open it before then.

“This gives us time to carry out an extensive four metre deep excavation, sewer repair and road re-surface, led by our specialist civil engineering partners.

“The diversion route we have agreed with Highways will remain in place throughout this time period to safely manage traffic flow,” he said.

The Cleckheaton water which has affected the main Bradford Road. Picture: Cathryn Elsey

Mr Underwood said Yorkshire Water thanked people for their patience.

“We realise the traffic inconvenience this is causing and would like to thank local residents and motorists for their patience whilst we carry out this major repair and will continue to keep everyone updated on progress,” he said.

A diversionary route has been put in place for the duration of the works.

The diversion details are: Turn off Bradford Lane onto Spen Lane towards Gomersal, then turn left onto the A651 Bradford Road towards Birkenshaw. After that turn left again onto A58 Whitehall Road West and the diversion ends at

the roundabout.