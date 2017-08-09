Road will shut on three nights

The B6118 Liley Lane, Mirfield, will close to through traffic for three nights for relining and road stud replacement.

It will shut for safety reasons - operatives working in the middle - between Grange Moor and Colne Bridge on August 14, 15 and 16, 7.30pm to 6am, weather permitting. Those living and working on the road will be permitted entry, and access to the Hare and Hounds pub allowed from the Grange Moor end. Diversion is via A642 Wakefield Road, then A62 Southgate to Leeds Road and Colne Road.