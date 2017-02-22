Roadworks misery: motorists face traffic jams and delays

Roadworks are causing rush hour delays and long tailbacks on a major route from Wakefield to Huddersfield.

Traffic lights are in place where the B6117 Hostingley Lane meets the A642 New Road in Middlestown, while Northern Gas Networks carry out repair work.

The company said the lights would remain in place until Monday, February 27 for the essential gas repairs.

As the work got underway yesterday, motorists reported traffic backlogs on Hostingley Lane and the A642 in both directions towards Middlestown and Horbury, as well as queues along nearby Storrs Hill, which leads to Ossett, and Netherton Lane.

An additional set of traffic lights are also in place on Netherton Lane as Northern Gas Networks replaces ageing gas pipes.

It warned delays are possible until work is completed on March 12.

Meanwhile, motorists are still facing congestion at the junction of Wakefield Road and Queen’s Drive in Ossett after an accident on Monday.

The collision resulted in extensive damage to the traffic signal control box, meaning the lights at the junction are not working.

Wakefield Council has put temporary traffic controls in place until the box is repaired.