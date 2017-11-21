Salvation Army host ‘Christmas Is Coming’ concert at Batley

Batley Salvation Army host a “Christmas Is Coming” concert at the Bradford Road, Batley, church on Saturday, November 25 (6.30pm).

Tickets are £3 each for the concert - or a family of four ticket for £10 - and are available on the door.

The concert will feature carolling music from the band, songs from the singing group and a spot featuring guest solist Kimberley Freeman.

The concert will end with some camp fire songs and refreshments will be served afterwards.