Salvation Army host ‘Christmas Is Coming’ concert at Batley

Music in store from the Salvation Army band and singers at Batley
Batley Salvation Army host a “Christmas Is Coming” concert at the Bradford Road, Batley, church on Saturday, November 25 (6.30pm).

Tickets are £3 each for the concert - or a family of four ticket for £10 - and are available on the door.

The concert will feature carolling music from the band, songs from the singing group and a spot featuring guest solist Kimberley Freeman.

The concert will end with some camp fire songs and refreshments will be served afterwards.