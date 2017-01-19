School pays tribute to ‘fun-loving student with infectious smile’

Tributes have been paid to a school pupil who died last week just days after her 14th birthday.

Staff and students at the BBG Academy released balloons in memory of Ellie Bramham, who was a Year 9 pupil at the Birkenshaw school, in a special tribute on Friday.

Head teacher Saira Luffman said: “Ellie was a very fun-loving, bubbly character with a great generosity of spirit. She played a big role in academy life.

“Ellie will be remembered by many for her love of making everyone laugh and for her infectious smile.

“She will be sorely missed at BBG. Our thoughts are with Ellie’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Around 170 of her Year 9 classmates joined in the balloon release.

And many have paid tribute to their fellow pupil by tying flowers to the fence of the Bradford Road school.

Students are also planning to create a memorial for the youngster on site.

Mrs Luffman said: “As an academy and a family we are very grateful for the community support received from schools in our area and within our Academy Trust.

“We will continue to support the students within the academy over the coming weeks and months.”

A bake sale will be held at the academy on Monday to help Ellie’s family raise money for her funeral expenses.

A JustGiving page was set up by relatives to help cover the costs and has received donations in excess of £4,800 since Ellie’s death last Wednesday.

It reads: “On January 11, our beautiful niece Ellie Bramham sadly passed away only two days after her 14th birthday.

“She suddenly became ill due to type one diabetes which was brought under control at hospital but the strain on her was too much and she died of multiple organ failure.

“She was such a beautiful and happy girl with her whole life ahead of her and had such a bubbly personality. She always had everyone laughing.

“It is truly devastating for the whole family and everyone who knew her but especially for her parents who have lost their child.

“I am setting up this fund page to help them and to give those who wish to the opportunity to contribute towards a special send off for Ellie and to support her parents through this tragic time.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Elliebramham14