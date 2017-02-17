School rated ‘outstanding’

Staff at a Dewsbury-based school are celebrating after it was rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

St John’s Under 5s Pre-School in Dewsbury Moor achieved the highest possible grade across all areas of practice following an inspection by Ofsted in January.

The inspector looked at key areas including leadership and management; teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare; and outcomes for children.

They found that: “Children flourished in the highly inspiring environment and first class teaching helps children to solve problems and persevere” and that “Staff provided a superb range of activities that embraces the diversity of children’s home lives and they teach children to value other people and the wider world.”

Ofsted also recognised the pre-school’s role in preparing children for times of change, such as starting school, and praised St John’s for its exemplary work with families who are encouraged and supported to be fully involved in their child’s learning.

A spokesperson for the pre-school said: “We want to say a big thank you to our staff and committee of trustees for all their hard work and to the wonderful children and their parents and carers for making the pre-school the happy and successful place that it is.

“It was lovely to hear parents and carers say they always knew we were a fantastic pre-school and that their children love coming here and the staff go to great lengths to ensure each child’s individual needs are met.

“The highest award of all, is that parents and carers feel confident and happy leaving their children in our care.”