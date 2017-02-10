Sewer works on main road could cause traffic delays

Traffic delays on a busy main road could be in store next week when works to a sewer pipe in Batley are due to take place.

Yorkshire Water has announced a sewer pipe in Bradford Road needs to be renewed.

Engineering firm Barhale will start work at 7pm on Wednesday, February 15.

The company will reline a section of the sewer between the junctions of Alfreds Way near Aldi and Cheapside which is near The Mill Outlet. This is aimed at reducing the risk of sewer flooding in the area.

Working hours will be 7pm to 6am on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 7.30am to 5.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The team will then return to the same part of the road for the following two weekends, on Friday, February 24 and Friday, March 3.

They will work through the night on the Fridays and through the day on the Saturday and Sundays.

Traffic lights will be place so the project can be carried out safely.

And the majority of the work will take place in the school holidays, which is aimed at reducing traffic disruption.

Andrew McKinley, project manager for Yorkshire Water, said: “We understand this is a very busy road which is why we have to work through the night and at weekends.

“We’ll do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum and complete the work as quickly as possible.”

Yorkshire Water apologised in advance for any traffic delays and advised drivers to consider a different route or allow extra time if they need to travel to the area.

It is unlikely that Barhale or Yorkshire Water employees will need access to properties.

Residents and business owners are being asked to be on their guard against bogus callers while the team is working in the area.

Employees of both companies carry identity cards which can be checked by telephoning 0800 1 38 78 78 and they will not mind waiting while their details are verified.