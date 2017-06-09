Sheffield terror arrests: Police granted more time to question suspects over alleged terror plot

Police have been granted more time to question two men arrested in Sheffield and Huddersfield on suspicion of plotting a terror attack.

Counter-terrorism police swooped to arrest a man at a block of flats in Kelham Island on Thursday, June 1. They also arrested a man in Huddersfield during a similar operation conducted at the same time.

The men, aged 24, and 29, are both from Huddersfield and were arrested on suspicion of offences under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act.

The North East Counter Terrorism Unit, which led the operation, were initially granted more time to keep the suspects in custody for questioning last week. This was extended for another week yesterday.

An NECTU spokesperson said: "An additional warrant of further detention has been granted. Officers have a further seven days to question the two men, aged 24 and 29, from Huddersfield in custody."

The move means that by next Thursday - when the warrant expires - officers will be faced with either charging the suspects, releasing them or applying for more time to question them.

Police have ruled out any links to the recent Manchester and London terror attacks.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old Sheffield man arrested by counter-terrorism officers on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

The NECTU said they cannot comment on the nature of any suspected plot.

But the laws under which the men were arrested relate to a person intending to commit "acts of terrorism, or assisting another to commit such acts."

Suspects found guilty of these offences face life in prison.