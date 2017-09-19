Shine on you crazy diamond! Rare Pink Floyd t-shirt at Batley brnach will help Oxfam

A rare tour t-shirt from rock legends Pink Floyd has been discovered by volunteers sorting through donated items at Batley’s Oxfam Festival Shop.

The extra large white t-shirt is from the Floyd’s 1994 European Tour promoting The Division Bell album and is emblazoned with “Earl’s Court …12/10/94” on the sleeve. The Earl’s Court, London, gig on October 12, 1994, was stopped and then cancelled when a grandstand collapsed - the date was rescheduled for October 17.

Holly Rothwell, Oxfam’s e-commerce and festivals manager said: “Similar t-shirts are selling for over £60 online and because the tags are still attached to this t-shirt that is likely to make it even more valuable. When this sells, the funds raised can provide clean water for up to 60 people.”

l Batley Oxfam’s Volunteer Open Day is on Tuesday, October 17 at 10am at Oxfam Northern Logistics Centre, Mill Forest Way, Grange Road, Batley. Simply turn up on the day or email: hrothwell@oxfam.org.uk for more information.