Shock after death of year 8 schoolgirl

A school has announced the death of a year 8 pupil who suffered a suspected asthma attack.

Anjneha Nain was rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon after being taken ill at Westborough High School in Dewsbury.

She died later in hospital surrounded by her family.

In a message to parents headteacher Jennifer Napper said: “It is with tremendous sadness that I must inform you that one of our Year 8 students, Anjneha Nain, has passed away.

“Anjneha had a suspected severe asthma attack on Wednesday of this week and has tragically died in hospital surrounded by her family.

“Our whole school community is deeply shocked and our thoughts are with Anjneha’s family and friends.

“Anjneha was a very happy, conscientious student who loved school and she will be greatly missed by all of us.

“All students have been told about the tragic passing of Anjneha and we have ensured specially trained staff are in school.

“If you do not wish your child to access this support, please contact the school. We are doing everything possible to provide emotional support to all those who need it at this incredibly sad time.

“I’m sure you will join me in offering deepest condolences to Anjneha’s family.”

The Stockhill Street school is open as usual. Parents are advised to contact deputy headteacher Gill Sweasey if they have any questions.