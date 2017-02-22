Street parties to be held in honour of Jo Cox

Street parties and picnics will be thrown across the country to honour the life of late Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.

The Great Get Together will involve thousands of events being staged on the weekend of June 17 and 18 to mark one year since Mrs Cox’s death.

It will be launched today by the Duchess of Cornwall and Jamie Oliver, after being put together by The Jo Cox Foundation, The Big Lunch and dozens of community groups.

The Foundation said: “We’re asking people to throw a get-together - it could be big or small, a street party or just sharing cake with friends and neighbours - and to use it as a chance to enjoy being together and celebrate what we have in common.

“We hope this can be a chance to bring our communities closer together. Jo’s killing was designed to divide us and we can think of no better response than an anniversary that brings us closer together to celebrate all that we have in common.”

Organisers hope to create the biggest community celebration since the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, sending out a message “there is more that unites than divides us”.

People are being encouraged to pledge their support by hosting or attending an event in their area including street parties, picnics, baking competitions and barbecues.

Mrs Cox’s widower Brendan said there could be “no more fitting tribute” for his wife than an event aimed at bringing people together.

Mrs Cox was killed outside her constituency office in Birstall on June 16 last year.

To find out more information on the get together, visit greatgettogether.org