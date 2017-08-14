Sweet dreams are made of this for Kirklees bed makers!

Have your say

A Batley bed-making company has witnessed record growth - just two years after its owner almost shut up shop.

It’s fair to say there were some sleepless nights for Sampson Products managing director Simon Banks who launched the company off the back of 25 years in what he describes as a “secure” job.

Despite his bold move, he was ready to pack it in after two years of struggles.

But now he is dreamland and the company is working flat out to fulfil its busy order book.

Simon said: “I wanted to prove to myself that I could run my own business.

“Sampson Products was a failing manufacturer that made components for the bed industry and I was armed with 25 years experience and tonnes of enthusiasm that I felt would help.”

But he quickly realised he needed more than that.

And as the pressure mounted, Simon was contemplating giving it all up to rejoin his ex-employer who had offered him his old job back.

But he rebuffed the offer and says a salvation came to his aid in the form of Wakefield business mentor, Dougie Brown.

Simon said: “Dougie invited me to attend The Alternative Board (TAB) to see what it was like.

“Despite my scepticism I quickly realised the other members of the board could help me.

“TAB is made up of other company directors, often facing similar challenges on their own.”

Simon hasn’t looked back since.

Today, Sampson Products is not only successful, but is growing and expanding.

He added: “It was a game changer and helped to save Sampson Products.”