A teenager suffered serious injuries when a car came off the road in Batley and hit a tree.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment following the crash, which happened on Grange Road just after 7pm on Saturday.

The other occupants of the blue Volkswagen Bora fled the scene and police enquiries were today under way to trace them.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring PC 6222 Matthew Judge using West Yorkshire Police’s 101 phone number.