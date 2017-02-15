Teenagers held on attempted murder charges

Two teenagers charged in relation to a shooting in Dewsbury have been remanded in custody.

Hasnain Khan, of Carrington Street, Bradford, and Owais Ashfaq of Gladstone Street, Bradford, have both appeared at Bradford Magistrates charged with attempted murder, robbery and attempted robbery.

Both men, who are 18, appeared on separate days but have both been held to appear at Bradford Crown Court on March 10.

Three further men, aged 19, 30 and 31 have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The shooting on Dewsbury’s Cemetery Road on the evening of February 1 left a man seriously injured and needing hospital treatment.

Several roads in the area we re closed off until the next day.