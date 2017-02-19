THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: February 19

By Malcolm Andrews, of Cleckheaton Methodist Church.

My view of the world has been distorted for some time.

At least that’s the conclusion to be reached from a recent eye test.

Fortunately, the solution is simple.

With a new pair of glasses I can see clearly again.

Unfortunately some distorted views of the world are not so easily corrected.

Distortion comes from a suspicion of, and lack of understanding of, people who we see as being different.

Jesus told a story where the righteous were those who fed the hungry, gave a drink to the thirsty, welcomed the stranger, clothed the naked and visited the prisoner.

By helping these people, often seen as being on the fringes of society, Jesus himself was being helped.

The ‘golden rule’ of behaving towards other people as you want them to behave towards you, is common to all faiths.

Unfortunately it is hard to live up to.

It is not easy to live up to such a high ideal and people of faith often act out a distortion of their true faith.

Yet we are still all loved equally by the God who knows us and wants the best for us.

Let it be our intention for the week to try to see good in the people we meet, hear the cries of the hungry, frightened and oppressed and reach out to those in need.

May we open our hearts to love others as God loves each one of us.

Let our view be clear and not distorted.