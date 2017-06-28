TRACY BRABIN COLUMN: ‘I will be by your side, every step of the way’

Thank you for re-electing me as the MP for Batley and Spen.

I am incredibly grateful to every single person who put their faith in me, and the Labour Party, to represent your interests in Parliament.

To receive nearly 30,000 votes and 55 per cent of the vote is a great privilege.

There is deep concern locally about a number of important issues, including our NHS services, the fact West Yorkshire has lost 2,000 police officers since 2010 and we stand united against cutting money from our schools.

We also need a Brexit that works for us, one that brings jobs into the area and also sees Batley and Spen get its fair share of investment at long last.

I’ve already written to the Brexit Secretary asking him to provide clarity to businesses that they will be able to continue to trade tariff free with the EU, to workers that their rights will be protected and expanded, and to both EU nationals living in the UK, and UK nationals living in the EU, that they will be able to remain and continue to contribute to the society and economies that they live in.

I’ve also written to Channel 4, as the Government is currently running a consultation on the broadcaster’s future and this consultation presents an opportunity for investment in Batley and Spen.

I sincerely hope that Government will seriously consider investing in the constituency.

When MPs left Westminster we were still reeling from the biggest domestic terror attack in years, not in our worst nightmares could we have imagined there was more to come.

The following attacks at the Manchester Arena, London Bridge and Finsbury Park were all tragic and this summer has seen too many lives lost and too much grief.

Where terror tries to divide we stay united and redouble our efforts to root out hatred wherever it appears.

Unity was on display during the Great Get Together, inspired by Jo Cox.

One year on from that tragic, dark day, we came together, met new people, made new friends and most of all, took joy in the fact that we have more in common.

Local businesses opened their doors, community centres went the extra mile, Batley Bulldogs celebrated Jo and Batley Memorial Gardens was host to a special, cross community Iftar.

We paid the best possible tribute to Jo by celebrating our community and surrounding ourselves with love.

Thanks to Kim Leadbeater, Jo’s entire family and everyone involved in organising events for making them such a great success.

Thank you again for the honour of re-election. Please know that throughout the years ahead I’ll be by your side and have your interest at heart every step of the way.