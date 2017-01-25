UPDATE: All lanes now open after four car crash on M62 in West Yorkshire

HIGHWAYS England has said all lanes have now been been reopened following a crash involving four cars which caused long delays on the M62 in West Yorkshire earlier today.

Police were called at 3.30pm today (Weds Jan 25) after the accident on the west bound carriageway of the M62 near the slip road to junction 24 at Ainley Top near Huddersfield

The outside lane of the M62 at the accident scene was closed while vehicles were recovered.

Police said no-one was injured in the incident.

Highways England tweeted at 5.08pm today: All vehicles recovered, one to hard shoulder awaiting recovery so please pass with care. All lanes are now open #M62 west bound between J25 and J24."

Highways England had tweeted at 4.42pm today: "We have one lane closed while we deal with a four vehicle collision #M62 W/B btwn J25 and J24. Recovery on the way. Long delays approaching."